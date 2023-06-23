Before the Barunga Declaration, there was the Barunga Statement, and Hawke's promise of Treaty
By Archie Thomas, Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Matthew Walsh, Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Technology Sydney
NT Land Councils have presented the Barunga declaration to Prime Minister Albanese, expressing support for the Voice to Parliament. The Barunga Statement in 1988 was an important part of this journey.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 22, 2023