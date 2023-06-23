Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago

By Amnesty International
The Cuban authorities must release artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Pérez immediately and unconditionally, Amnesty International said today, one year since they were unjustly sentenced to five and nine years in prison, respectively, in a legal process that did not respect the guarantees of fair trial. “The continued arbitrary detention of […] The post Cuba: Authorities must release prisoners of conscience wrongly convicted a year ago appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Hong-Kong to Central Europe and back: Interview with Prague-based activist Loretta Lau
~ Replacing news editors with AI is a worry for misinformation, bias and accountability
~ UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future
~ Lots of kids are 'late talkers'. Here's when to take action
~ We are closer than ever to being able to 3D print medicines. Here's why that's important
~ Before the Barunga Declaration, there was the Barunga Statement, and Hawke's promise of Treaty
~ Almost no one uses Bitcoin as currency, new data proves. It's actually more like gambling
~ 'A study buddy' that raises 'serious questions': how uni students approached AI in their first semester with ChatGPT
~ Buying bugs and beetles, or shopping for scorpions and snails? Australia's pet trade includes hundreds of spineless species
~ Sorry prime minister, Joe Biden was right – Xi Jinping really is a ‘dictator’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter