Human Rights Observatory

UN Public Service Day Marked amid Uncertain Future

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hasmik Tutunjian uses chargeable lights in her living room during power cuts in Beirut, Lebanon, August 26, 2022. © 2022 Laura Boushnak/The New York Times/Redux Today marks 20 years since the first “United Nations Public Service Day,” which annually commemorates the contribution of the public sector and public services to the global development process. But 20 years on, public services face significant challenges worldwide.    Public services are essential to human rights. These government institutions and policies manage and provide the goods and services necessary…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
