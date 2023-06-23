Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'A study buddy' that raises 'serious questions': how uni students approached AI in their first semester with ChatGPT

By Jemma Skeat, Senior Lecturer, Health Professions Education (Assessment), School of Medicine, Deakin University
Natasha Ziebell, Senior Lecturer, Melbourne Graduate School Of Education, The University of Melbourne
A new study looks at how Australian students found ChatGPT in the first semester of university since the arrival of this new technology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
