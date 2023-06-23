Tolerance.ca
Buying bugs and beetles, or shopping for scorpions and snails? Australia's pet trade includes hundreds of spineless species

By Charlotte Lassaline, PhD Student, University of Adelaide
Phill Cassey, Head, Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Adelaide
New research exposing the surprising scale and diversity of Australia’s invertebrate pet trade online highlights the need for better regulation to protect our wildlife and manage biosecurity threats.The Conversation


