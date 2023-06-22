Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data proves almost no one uses Bitcoin as currency. It's actually more like gambling

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Barely 2% of Australians or Americans use Bitcoin for its intended purpose: to buy things. Should we even call it a cryptocurrency?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do I find my child's school report so hard to understand?
~ Marine species are being pushed towards the poles. From dugong to octopuses, here are 8 marine species you might spot in new places
~ Can a daily multivitamin improve your memory?
~ Why can't I use my phone or take photos on the airport tarmac? Is it against the law?
~ Friday essay: 'the problem is that my success seems to get in his way' – the fraught terrain of literary marriages
~ Who benefits most from the protection of free speech – the haves or the have-nots?
~ LGBTQ+ people are facing increasing persecution globally, but refugee status is still extremely hard to get
~ Politicians shouldn't determine where Paul Bernardo is imprisoned, regardless of his crimes
~ Preventing and addressing violence in schools: 4 priorities as educators plan for next year
~ As the Bank of Canada prepares for a digital Canadian dollar, democratic concerns loom large
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter