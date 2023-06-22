Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Listen: Widespread use of Ozempic for weight loss could change how we view fatness

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Boké Saisi, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Kikachi Memeh, Assistant Producer/Student Journalist, Don't Call Me Resilient
As the use of Ozempic, a drug for diabetes, slams into the mainstream as a weight-loss method, will the drug’s use impact our concept of fatness? And how does fatness intersect with race and class?The Conversation


© The Conversation
