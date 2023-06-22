Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dehumanisation, animalisation: inside the terrible world of Swiss human zoos

By Letizia Gaja Pinoja, PhD Candidate, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
On paper, the lush and wealthy city of Geneva is one of the capitals of human rights. Yet, one historian’s work points to a darker history few one want to see.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
