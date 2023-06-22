Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Government Dissolves Environmental Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mobile riot gendarmes policing a protest against the construction of a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation in Sainte-Soline, France on March 25, 2023.  © 2023 Ugo Amez/SIPA/AP Images (Paris) - French officials’ decision to dissolve an environmental group appears wholly disproportionate in violation of France’s obligations under international law, Human Rights Watch said today. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on June 21, 2023, the dissolution of Collectif Les Soulèvements de la Terre (The Earth Uprisings Collective), alleging the group incited violence,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
