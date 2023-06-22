Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autism: later-life diagnosis doesn't mean lower quality of life – new research

By Florence Leung, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, University of Bath
Lucy Anne Livingston, Lecturer in Psychology, King's College London
Punit Shah, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Bath
A growing number of people are discovering that they are autistic in adulthood. This is especially the case among women, with a number of celebrities – such as model and reality star Christine McGuinness and TV presenter Melanie Sykes – sharing their experiences of being diagnosed as an adult.

Having an autism diagnosis in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
