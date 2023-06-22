Tolerance.ca
What cricket can teach us about the mind's experience of time – and how to deal with anxiety

By Sahen Gupta, Lecturer in Applied Sport & Exercise Psychology, University of Portsmouth
Bowlers playing for England and Australia in the current Ashes cricket series are collectively meant to deliver at least 540 balls each day (that’s 90 overs of six balls each – more if they bowl any no-balls or wides). If one side’s bowlers cannot capture all ten wickets in one day, they must toil on into the next.

Each of the five test matches in this series last for a maximum of five days. To win, bowlers usually need to get the other side all-out twice. Australia’s men’s team won…The Conversation


