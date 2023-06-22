Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your rented house is falling apart – here are your rights to getting it repaired

By Tom Simcock, Research Fellow, Department of Behavioural and Social Sciences, University of Huddersfield
Waking up to the sight of black mould spreading across your bedroom walls would be distressing for anyone, but if you live in rented accommodation, there is an added layer of anxiety.

Complaining about the disrepair in your rented house could lead to a section 21 eviction notice – a retaliatory action often dubbed a “revenge eviction”. It’s a distressing reality faced by many private renters in England who find themselves living in substandard conditions.

Nearly a quarter of private renters live…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
