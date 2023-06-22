Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecological doom-loops: why ecosystem collapses may occur much sooner than expected – new research

By John Dearing, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Southampton
Gregory Cooper, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Social-Ecological Resilience, University of Sheffield
Simon Willcock, Professor of Sustainability, Bangor University
Across the world, rainforests are becoming savanna or farmland, savanna is drying out and turning into desert, and icy tundra is thawing. Indeed, scientific studies have now recorded “regime shifts” like these in more than 20 different types of ecosystem where tipping points have been passed. Across the world, more than 20% of ecosystems are in danger of shifting or collapsing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
