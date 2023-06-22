Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: counteroffensive makes slow progress while diplomacy fails to make any ground at all

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
So the Ukrainian counteroffensive is well and truly underway, even if progress is measured in metres rather than the rapid advances that characterised Ukraine’s highly successful push last autumn. Volodymyr Zelensky himself has confirmed this, saying progress has been “slower than desired” and noting that the Russian invaders have an estimated mined 200,000 sq km of frontline territory.

But then, as he has also noted, this war is not a “Hollywood movie” that will neatly resolve the way many might wish. And the analysts at think tank the Institute…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
