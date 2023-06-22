Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Amnesty International demands immediate end to state repression in Jujuy

By Amnesty International
The government of Jujuy Province in Argentina must immediately cease the excessive use of force against those exercising their right to peaceful protest, which has resulted in hundreds of people being injured in recent days, Amnesty International said today. “The government of Jujuy Province is turning its back on those who are exercising their right […] The post Argentina: Amnesty International demands immediate end to state repression in Jujuy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
