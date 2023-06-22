Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Put People’s Rights First in Syria Sanctions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A worker unloads bags and boxes of humanitarian aid from the back of a truck in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria, June 9, 2021. © 2021 Khalil Ashawi/Reuters (Beirut) – The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union should urgently renew the earthquake-related humanitarian exemptions they introduced to their Syria sanctions’ regimes in February 2023 to more effectively facilitate aid to the Syrian people, Human Rights Watch said today.  Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document examining the effects of expansive sanctions on humanitarian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
