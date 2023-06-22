Tolerance.ca
The curious history of London's public drinking water fountains

By Geoff Goodwin, Lecturer in Global Political Economy, University of Leeds
Jon Winder, Researcher in History, University of Leeds
Drinking fountains are a common sight in London today, but they’re a relatively recent addition to the city. Until the mid-19th century, Londoners quenched their thirst by supping beer in pubs rather than guzzling water on the streets. As temperatures heat up, it’s a good time to review the history and politics that lie behind a cooling swig of drinking fountain water in the UK’s capital city.

Our ongoing archival…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
