Human Rights Observatory

How will AI affect workers? Tech waves of the past show how unpredictable the path can be

By Bhaskar Chakravorti, Dean of Global Business, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
New digital technologies have been a constant for workers over the past few decades, with a mixed record on the economy and individuals’ daily lives. AI’s effect will likely be just as unpredictable.The Conversation


