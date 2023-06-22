Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Increased Threats to Free Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pedro Enrique Calzadilla, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), center, announces the resignation of the council's five board members at the CNE in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, June 15, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos (Washington DC) – Venezuela’s National Assembly’s decision to appoint new members to the National Electoral Council threatens an already unfair system, raising increased concerns for the presidential elections scheduled for 2024 and the legislative and regional elections in 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 15, the National…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
