Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Labor's 'Godfather' seeks deal on electoral reform – but some fear changes could disadvantage community candidates

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Farrell and Albanese were long-time factional opponents. But under Albanese’s government, Farrell is prospering. With the thaw in China-Australia relations, it’s a very good time to be trade minister.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cities are central to our future – they have the power to make, or break, society's advances
~ Word from The Hill: A wild and badly behaved parliamentary fortnight
~ Ashes on their foreheads: Forest fires in Kazakhstan expose pervasive corruption and government’s fake promises
~ Disaster, opulence, and the merciless ocean: why the Titanic disaster continues to enthral
~ Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
~ Sierra Leone elections: survey reveals what voters care about most
~ Why shouldn't I pour oil or paint down the sink? And what should I do instead?
~ Spain/Morocco: No Justice for Deaths at Melilla Border
~ Rising has yet to establish its voice – but this year's festival gave us significant and thrilling work by First Nations artists
~ Do I need a booster vaccine if I recently had COVID? What if I'm not sure what I had?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter