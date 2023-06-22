Sierra Leone elections: survey reveals what voters care about most
By Robert Nyenhuis, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Matthias Krönke, PhD student in the Department of Political Studies, University of Cape Town
Thomas Isbell, Post-doctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
Economic management, food shortages, health services, infrastructure and education are key issues that may shape how Sierra Leoneans vote on 24 June.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 22, 2023