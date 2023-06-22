Do I need a booster vaccine if I recently had COVID? What if I'm not sure what I had?
By Adam Wheatley, Laboratory Head, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The University of Melbourne
Jennifer Juno, Laboratory Head, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Firstly, there is no such thing as ‘too much’ immunity. Beyond the regular side-effects of a vaccine, there are no known additional risks to being re-vaccinated soon after an infection.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 21, 2023