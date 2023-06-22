Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why shouldn't I pour oil or paint down the sink? And what should I do instead?

By Ian A Wright, Associate Professor in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
Pouring these products down the sink causes society-wide problems for the entire sewerage system and the workers who maintain it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spain/Morocco: No Justice for Deaths at Melilla Border
~ Rising has yet to establish its voice – but this year's festival gave us significant and thrilling work by First Nations artists
~ Do I need a booster vaccine if I recently had COVID? What if I'm not sure what I had?
~ As the clock ticks on the Titan sub, an expert explains what safety features a submersible should have
~ Huge Cadia gold mine ordered to reduce polluting dust. Is it safe to live near a mine like this?
~ Titanic submersible: The Titan search-and-rescue effort shows that risky undertakings need to consider any potential rescue needs
~ With campus numbers plummeting due to online learning, do we need two categories of university degree?
~ Global: Human rights should be essential to FIFA’s choice of World Cup 2030 host, poll shows
~ Justin Trudeau is leaving his stamp on the Supreme Court of Canada
~ Chances are your child's school uses commercial programs to support teaching: what parents should know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter