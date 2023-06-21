Chances are your child's school uses commercial programs to support teaching: what parents should know
By Amelia Ruscoe, Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Fiona Boylan, Lecturer, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Pauline Roberts, Senior Lecturer in the School of Education, Edith Cowan University
These programs may seem like a good idea. But they can threaten children’s engagement in learning and undermine teachers’ professional skills.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 21, 2023