Human Rights Observatory

How Indigenous cultural practices can improve waste management in communities

By Anderson Assuah, Assistant Professor, Aboriginal and Northern Studies, University College of the North
Improper municipal solid waste (MSW) management ranks high among environmental issues First Nations communities in Canada face.

Many communities face historical, structural and operational challenges, such as inadequate capacity and lack of financial resources. Many also lack waste diversion programs including recycling. All these challenges hinder efforts of communities to improve MSW management practices, attitudes and behaviours.

Nonetheless, some communities…


© The Conversation
