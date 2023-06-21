Tolerance.ca
Abortion is a workplace issue: How managers can support employee access to reproductive health care

By Jennifer Dimoff, Associate Professor, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jacquelyn Brady, Assistant Professor of Psychology, San José State University
Mikaila Ortynsky, PhD Student, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Telfer School of Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Stephanie Gilbert, Assistant Professor of Organizational Management, Cape Breton University
By offering abortion care benefits and policies, employers can serve as a “firewall” to protect against harmful legislation — but only if these benefits are easily accessible and de-stigmatized.The Conversation


