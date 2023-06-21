Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Download our latest e-book: 75 years of Windrush

By Jo Adetunji, Editor
Experts examine the legacy of the arrival of the ship Empire Windrush and the generation of Caribbean migrants to Britain named after it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: Russia's threat to station nuclear warheads in Belarus – what you need to know
~ Is it possible to measure sustainable development?
~ Afghanistan mission chief to Taliban: Bans on women and girls cost you legitimacy at home and abroad
~ Global: Paris finance summit must deliver urgent assistance to states struggling with debt and climate crises
~ Sign language is set to become official in South Africa - how this will help education in schools for the Deaf
~ Why Labour is right to stop future UK oil and gas development
~ Bathrooms are political: how gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence
~ Five ways to know if a river is polluted – and whether it's safe to go in the water
~ China's economic recovery is built on increasingly shaky foundations and that could affect the whole world
~ Eating disorders and self-harm rose among teenage girls during the pandemic – new UK study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter