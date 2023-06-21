Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sign language is set to become official in South Africa - how this will help education in schools for the Deaf

By Claudine Storbeck, Professor and Founder of the Wits Centre for Deaf Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
South African Sign Language is set to become the country’s 12th official language. Parliament approved a constitutional amendment in a bid to “promote the rights of persons who are deaf (sic) and hard of hearing”.

Claudine Storbeck, founder and director of the Wits Centre for Deaf Studies at South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand, explains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Labour is right to stop future UK oil and gas development
~ Bathrooms are political: how gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence
~ Five ways to know if a river is polluted – and whether it's safe to go in the water
~ China's economic recovery is built on increasingly shaky foundations and that could affect the whole world
~ Eating disorders and self-harm rose among teenage girls during the pandemic – new UK study
~ Unicorns in southern Africa: the fascinating story behind one-horned creatures in rock art
~ Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain
~ Rural Spain could end up hosting infrastructure hubs for AI – here's what the environmental cost could be
~ Why you're more likely to drink when you're happy than when you're sad
~ Why businesses leak new product details and how they benefit from these rumours
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS