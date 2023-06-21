Bathrooms are political: how gender-inclusive toilets can combat indignity and violence
By Jarred H Martin, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of Pretoria
Pierre Waldemar Brouard, Acting director of the Centre for Sexualities, AIDS & Gender, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
A new hate crimes bill is inching closer to the possibility of becoming law in South Africa. The bill entrenches human dignity as a foundational value of the country by providing for penalties for explicit acts of violence and discrimination motivated by prejudice and intolerance.
However, prejudice and intolerance can also be expressed and experienced…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 21, 2023