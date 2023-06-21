Tolerance.ca
Eating disorders and self-harm rose among teenage girls during the pandemic – new UK study

By Pearl Mok, Research Fellow, Centre for Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, University of Manchester
Alex Trafford, Research Associate in Epidemiology, University of Manchester
Evidence tells us the COVID pandemic and measures put in place to contain the virus negatively affected the mental health of adolescents and young people in the UK and elsewhere. One review study published in August 2021 estimated that the global prevalence of children and adolescents with depression and anxiety had doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Self-harm and


