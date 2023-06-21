Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Tackle Spiralling Violence in West Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – The United Nations Security Council and other international bodies should adopt urgent measures to better protect civilians and provide assistance to affected communities in Sudan’s Darfur region, Human Rights Watch said today. Since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent military force, and allied Arab militias have been attacking non-Arab communities in West Darfur. “Communities in Darfur faced ethnic cleansing and have continued to face other abuses for two decades while the international community largely stood by,” said Mohamed Osman, Sudan researcher at Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
