Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Announcing The Conversation's new investigative unit – we're looking for collaborators in academia

By Beth Daley, Executive Editor and General Manager
Today we published our first story from The Conversation’s investigative unit, a significant expansion of our mission to ensure expert knowledge reaches the widest public audience possible.

Our incredible editorial team already works with academics every day to publish research news and explanatory journalism. These stories cover topics from space to politics to the economy to the environment. And because our content is free for all to read and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We're ignoring the value of water – and that means we're devaluing it
~ Let’s focus on AI’s tangible risks rather than speculating about its potential to pose an existential threat
~ Kenya's population: 5 key findings in the past 20 years of research
~ Heists Worth Billions: An investigation found criminal gangs using sham bank accounts and secret online marketplaces to steal from almost anyone – and little being done to combat the fraud
~ Behind the scenes of the investigation: Heists Worth Billions
~ Sign language is now official in South Africa - how this will help education in schools for the Deaf
~ Why no living people appear on US postage stamps
~ Trump's trial will soon be underway in Florida – here's why prosecutors had little choice in selecting any other courthouse location
~ China and the US are locked in struggle -- and the visit by Secretary of State Blinken is only a start to improving relations
~ Ocean heat is off the charts – here's what that means for humans and ecosystems around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter