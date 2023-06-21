Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why no living people appear on US postage stamps

By Richard Handler, Professor of Anthropology, University of Virginia
Laura Goldblatt, Assistant Professor of English, University of Virginia
With the ascension of King Charles III to the British throne, some commentators have made much of the fact that the new stamp bearing his image features the king without a crown.

This is a major break with a tradition that began in 1840 with the world’s first postage stamp, the Penny Black, which featured the reigning monarch, Queen Victoria, wearing her crown.

Less discussed is the fact that the living…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We're ignoring the value of water – and that means we're devaluing it
~ Let’s focus on AI’s tangible risks rather than speculating about its potential to pose an existential threat
~ Kenya's population: 5 key findings in the past 20 years of research
~ Heists Worth Billions: An investigation found criminal gangs using sham bank accounts and secret online marketplaces to steal from almost anyone – and little being done to combat the fraud
~ Behind the scenes of the investigation: Heists Worth Billions
~ Announcing The Conversation's new investigative unit – we're looking for collaborators in academia
~ Sign language is now official in South Africa - how this will help education in schools for the Deaf
~ Trump's trial will soon be underway in Florida – here's why prosecutors had little choice in selecting any other courthouse location
~ China and the US are locked in struggle -- and the visit by Secretary of State Blinken is only a start to improving relations
~ Ocean heat is off the charts – here's what that means for humans and ecosystems around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter