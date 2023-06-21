Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China and the US are locked in struggle -- and the visit by Secretary of State Blinken is only a start to improving relations

By Krista Wiegand, Professor of Political Science, University of Tennessee
The US and China are engaged in a classic power struggle. The question is, who will come out on top?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We're ignoring the value of water – and that means we're devaluing it
~ Let’s focus on AI’s tangible risks rather than speculating about its potential to pose an existential threat
~ Kenya's population: 5 key findings in the past 20 years of research
~ Heists Worth Billions: An investigation found criminal gangs using sham bank accounts and secret online marketplaces to steal from almost anyone – and little being done to combat the fraud
~ Behind the scenes of the investigation: Heists Worth Billions
~ Announcing The Conversation's new investigative unit – we're looking for collaborators in academia
~ Sign language is now official in South Africa - how this will help education in schools for the Deaf
~ Why no living people appear on US postage stamps
~ Trump's trial will soon be underway in Florida – here's why prosecutors had little choice in selecting any other courthouse location
~ Ocean heat is off the charts – here's what that means for humans and ecosystems around the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter