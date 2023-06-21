Tolerance.ca
UN Committee Finds Peru Violated Girl’s Human Rights, Urges Abortion Reform

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Feminist groups march on International Abortion Day to demand a legal, free and safe abortions in Lima, Peru, September 28, 2022.  © 2022 Martin Mejia/AP Images When Camila (a pseudonym), an Indigenous girl in rural Peru, was 13, she became pregnant after years of rape by her father. Authorities denied her request for an abortion, even though the pregnancy posed serious risks to her life and health. Later, when Camila had a miscarriage and sought emergency health care, authorities prosecuted her – and forced her through a traumatizing court process. Abortions in Peru…


© Human Rights Watch -
