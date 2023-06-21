Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the Windrush generation transformed music in Britain

By Kenny Monrose, Researcher, Department of Sociology, University of Cambridge
There was a black musical presence in Britain many centuries before the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush at London’s Tilbury dock.

In the Tudor period, it was fashionable for wealthy households to employ and enjoy black musicians, particularly within the royal courts. The most well known were royal trumpeter John Blanke and violinist Joseph Emidy.

During subsequent centuries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
