COVID didn't change internal migration as much as claimed, new ABS data show
By Lisa Denny, Adjunct Associate Professor, Institute for Social Change, University of Tasmania
Andrew Taylor, Associate Professor, Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
George Tan, Lecturer in Population Geography, University of Adelaide
The latest revised data challenge the popular narrative about a population renaissance for regional Australia and for states and territories that were losing residents to other parts of the country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 20, 2023