Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite indictment, Trump retains huge lead in Republican primary polls and narrowly leads Biden

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
On June 8, former United States president Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges of mishandling classified documents. Despite the indictment, he retains a huge lead in national polling to determine the 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Both Democrats and Republicans will select their presidential candidates for the November 2024 general election using a series of state by state contests in early 2024. Polls of early states will become…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
