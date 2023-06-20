Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it anxiety or ADHD, or both? How to tell the difference and why it matters

By Alison Poulton, Senior Lecturer, Brain Mind Centre Nepean, University of Sydney
“Cassie” is an anxious adult. She stresses and puts off tasks that should be simple. Seeing others succeed makes her feel inadequate. It’s easier to avoid challenges than risk failing again. She has taken anxiety medication but it didn’t help much.

This hypothetical example illustrates a situation many people have faced. Social media abounds with stories of people who have, without success, taken medication for anxiety and are now wondering about possible undiagnosed ADHD.

So, how can you tell if it’s anxiety or ADHD, or both? And why does it matter?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
