Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Tech Firms Should Oppose Protest Song Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators sing during a rally at Chater Garden, Hong Kong, October 26, 2019.  © 2019 Mark Schiefelbein/AP Images (New York, June 20, 2023) – Tech companies should oppose the Hong Kong government’s application for an injunction to ban broadcasting and distribution of the 2019 protest song, “Glory to Hong Kong,” Human Rights Watch said today. In a June 20, 2023 letter, more than 24 human rights and digital rights groups urged companies including Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter, and Spotify to oppose a potential injunction by the High Court of Hong Kong to protect the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
