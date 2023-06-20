Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inter-American Commission of Human Rights Plays Crucial Role in Protecting Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A flag of the Organization of American States (OAS), May 2, 2023.  © 2023 2023 SPTNK/AP Images This Friday, the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) will elect four out of seven members to sit on the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights, a critical human rights body in the region. Both the Commission and OAS General Assembly have rightly established rigorous criteria for these positions. Members are expected to have high moral authority; recognized expertise in human rights, independence, impartiality, and absence of conflicts of interest;…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The destroyed Kakhovka dam once symbolized Russian-Ukrainian harmony
~ NZ’s housing market drives inequality – why not just tax houses like any other income?
~ For some fire-loving insects, wildfires provide the best breeding grounds
~ Canadians are losing their appetite for news — and trusting it less
~ Vertical schools are increasingly common. This is what students want in 'high' school design
~ Global average sea and air temperatures are spiking in 2023, before El Niño has fully arrived. We should be very concerned
~ Finland in 1944, Kurdish ghettos of Bonn, and January 6: the top 5 films at the Sydney Film Festival in 2023
~ The Clearing's investigation of The Family invites us to ask: what's the appeal – and risk – of crime stories based on real events?
~ Is it anxiety or ADHD, or both? How to tell the difference and why it matters
~ Scientific fraud is rising, and automated systems won't stop it. We need research detectives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter