Unprecedented marine heatwave underlines the urgency to clean up UK rivers and coasts

By Richard K.F. Unsworth, Associate professor in marine biology, Swansea University
Benjamin L.H. Jones, Chief Conservation Officer, Project Seagrass & Postdoctoral Associate, Florida International University
Thousands of people took to the UK’s seas and rivers recently in a nationwide “paddle-out” protest to demand an end to sewage spilling into the country’s waterways. The campaigners were largely concerned about the consequences of this filth for human health and nature.

But as the UK’s coastal seas boil under what is an unprecedented…The Conversation


