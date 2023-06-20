Tolerance.ca
Hurricanes push heat deeper into the ocean than scientists realized, boosting long-term ocean warming, new research shows

By Noel Gutiérrez Brizuela, Ph.D. Candidate in Physical Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Sally Warner, Associate Professor of Climate Science, Brandeis University
When a hurricane hits land, the destruction can be visible for years or even decades. Less obvious, but also powerful, is the effect hurricanes have on the oceans.

In a new study, we show through real-time measurements that hurricanes don’t just churn water at the surface. They can also push heat deep into the ocean in ways that can lock it up for years and ultimately affect regions far from the storm.

Heat is the key component of this story. It has long been known that hurricanes gain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
