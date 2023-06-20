Tolerance.ca
Textile queen Maman Creppy has died: the last of West Africa's legendary wax cloth traders has left her mark

By Nina Sylvanus, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Northeastern University
Dédé Rose Gamélé Creppy, who has died aged 89, was one of west Africa’s most influential wax cloth traders. She was the youngest, and the last living, “Nana Benz” – the legendary first generation of women cloth traders from Togo.

Wax cloth was a European adaptation of a classic Indonesian batik hand printing technique which created designs using hot wax. Areas of design were blocked out by applying hot wax over them to resist dye. The cloth was introduced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
