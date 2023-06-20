Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On International Yoga Day, lessons from the first American yogi – Henry David Thoreau

By Jeremy David Engels, Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State
A scholar of yoga and meditation explains how yoga is part of humanity’s global heritage and what can be learned from its long and complex global history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Textile queen Maman Creppy has died: the last of West Africa's legendary wax cloth traders has left her mark
~ The tree of life has been a powerful image in Jewish tradition for thousands of years – signifying much more than immortality
~ As Ukraine takes the fight to Russians, signs of unease in Moscow over war's progress
~ AI could shore up democracy – here's one way
~ Graffiti has undergone a massive shift in a few quick decades as street art gains social acceptance
~ Saving lives from extreme heat: Lessons from the deadly 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave
~ Passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed may soon get better treatment in the US -- where airlines have long set their own rules
~ US national parks are crowded – and so are many national forests, wildlife refuges, battlefields and seashores
~ US charitable donations fell to $499 billion in 2022 as stocks slumped and inflation surged
~ Australians' feelings towards China are thawing but suspicion remains high: Lowy 2023 poll
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter