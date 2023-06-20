Tolerance.ca
Microbiome: certain gut microbes may warn of Alzheimer's disease long before the first symptoms begin

By Catherine Purse, PhD Candidate in Microbiology, Quadram Institute
A machine learning algorithm was able to accurately predict those with preclinical Alzheimer’s disease based on their gut microbe composition.The Conversation


© The Conversation
