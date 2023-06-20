Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Missing Titanic sub: what are submersibles, how do they communicate, and what may have gone wrong?

By Stefan B. Williams, Professor, Australian Centre for Field Robotics, University of Sydney
An extensive search and rescue operation is underway to locate a commercial submersible that went missing during a dive to the Titanic shipwreck.

According to the US Coast Guard, contact with the submersible was lost about one hour and 45 minutes into the dive, with five people onboard. The vessel was reported overdueThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
