Americas: States must end racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers

By Amnesty International
States across the Americas must put an immediate end to the anti-Black discrimination, including race-based torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, against Haitian people seeking safety and international protection, said Amnesty International on World Refugee Day. “Racist migration and asylum policies only exacerbate the harm already inflicted on people forced to endure and […] The post Americas: States must end racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


