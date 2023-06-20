Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Biden and Modi must address grave human rights concerns during summit

By Amnesty International
The United States and Indian governments must address the grave human rights issues in both countries during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with President Biden in Washington DC, said Amnesty International ahead of the state visit this week. “Prime Minister Modi has presided over a period of rapid deterioration of human rights protections in India, including […] The post USA: Biden and Modi must address grave human rights concerns during summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
