Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Government must stop harassing and arbitrarily arresting Afghans seeking refuge

By Amnesty International
The Government of Pakistan must urgently stop arbitrarily arresting and harassing Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom are fleeing persecution by the Taliban, Amnesty International said today as it marks World Refugee Day. In recent years, many Afghans living in fear of persecution following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 have […] The post Pakistan: Government must stop harassing and arbitrarily arresting Afghans seeking refuge appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is climate change outpacing our ability to predict extreme heatwaves?
~ Why are we paying so much for alcohol-free drinks that aren't taxed?
~ Cash could be almost gone in Australia in a decade – but like cheques, who'll miss it?
~ Americas: States must end racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers
~ USA: Biden and Modi must address grave human rights concerns during summit
~ Myanmar: Junta Blocks Lifesaving Cyclone Aid
~ AI is already being used in healthcare. But not all of it is 'medical grade'
~ Is leaving dog poo in the street really so bad? The science says it’s even worse than you think
~ What’s a fair price to pay for music? In Australia, musicians aren’t getting paid as much as overseas artists for songs played on the radio
~ Can I put cortisone on my face? The right advice on creams to fix irritated skin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter